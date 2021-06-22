Eligible seniors and disabled veterans could pay lower property taxes this year through Colorado’s senior citizen and disabled veteran property tax exemption programs, the El Paso County Assessor’s Office announced Tuesday.
For those who qualify, 50% of the first $200,000 of their primary residence’s actual value will be exempt from taxation, according to a news release from County Assessor Steve Schleiker.
“Supporting our veterans and our seniors to comfortably enjoy their golden years while maintaining their Homestead and Disabled Veteran Exemption Program is the right thing to do,” Schleiker said in the release.
To qualify for the Senior Property Tax Exemption, property owners must:
- Be at least 65 prior to Jan. 1, 2021
- Have owned their home for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1, and
- Have occupied the home as their primary residence for at least 10 consecutive years prior to Jan. 1.
The deadline to apply for the Senior Property Tax Exemption is July 15. To apply, visit assessor.elpasoco.com/senior-property-tax-exemption.
The Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is available to property owners who:
- Sustained a service-connected disability while serving on active duty in the United States military
- Were honorably discharged
- Were rated by the Department of Veteran Affairs as 100% “permanent and total” disabled, and
- Owned and occupied the property prior to Jan. 1, 2021.
The deadline to apply for the Disabled Veteran Property Tax Exemption is July 1. To apply, visit assessor.elpasoco.com/disabled-military-exemption.