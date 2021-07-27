ATVs

Colorado Springs police say a 2015 and 2019 Polaris Sportsman and trailer were stolen from the Zolotic residence on July 23, 2021.

 Courtesy of Gazette news partner KKTV from Zolotic family

Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office recovered ATVs stolen from the family of Olympic gold medalists Anastasija Zolotic in northern Colorado Springs on Monday morning, law enforcement said.

Zolotic's parents were leaving their house to go remotely watch their daughter compete in the Olympics when they noticed their two Polaris Sportsman 570 two-seater ATVs were missing. 

Zolotic's family notified the sheriff's office. Sheriff Bill Elder said someone saw a news stories announcing the missing ATVs and called deputies with a tip. 

Deputies recovered the ATVs and returned them to Zolotic's family.

2 arrested on suspicion of Colorado Springs car theft
UPDATE: Briargate post office renamed for fallen Fort Carson chaplain Capt. Dale Goetz
One arrested, 2 escape in Colorado Springs robberies

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments