Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office recovered ATVs stolen from the family of Olympic gold medalists Anastasija Zolotic in northern Colorado Springs on Monday morning, law enforcement said.
Zolotic's parents were leaving their house to go remotely watch their daughter compete in the Olympics when they noticed their two Polaris Sportsman 570 two-seater ATVs were missing.
Zolotic's family notified the sheriff's office. Sheriff Bill Elder said someone saw a news stories announcing the missing ATVs and called deputies with a tip.
Deputies recovered the ATVs and returned them to Zolotic's family.