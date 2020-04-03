El Paso County property owners can take several months longer to pay their taxes this year without worrying about a penalty.
County Treasurer Mark Lowderman has suspended penalties or interest owned on late taxes until Sept. 1 to help give property owners a bit of a break during the coronavirus crisis, he said.
Property tax payments are still due at the end of April or June 15 depending on how property owners have chosen to pay because those dates are set in law and Lowderman cannot adjust them, he said. But he can offer relief from financial penalty, he said.
He decided to suspend penalties in March before the governor issued an executive order giving county treasurers' the authority to take such a step because he thought that would be in the taxpayers' best interest, he said.
"The governor didn’t hire me, they did," he said.
Property taxes support public services such as schools, libraries and fire districts. Lowderman does not expect the suspension of penalties to hinder payment to those entities, he said.
"We have never had a problem so far as getting the entities their amounts," he said.
Residents will not receive a written notice in the mail about the suspension of penalties because that is not in the treasurer's budget, he said.
More information about paying property taxes can be found at treasurer.elpasoco.com.