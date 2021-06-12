The Straight Creek Fire didn't grow in size after firefighters reported the blaze was 30% contained last night, but crews are still working to contain the perimeter of Platte River Fire, officials said Saturday morning.
Around 45 firefighters and three aicraft were working the Straight Creek Fire on Saturday. The blaze had blackened about eight acres since it was first reported Thursday afternoon.
For public and firefighter safety, the U.S. Forest Service closed for an area northeast of the fire to campers and hikers, which includes the Straight Creek and Tenderfoot trail systems.
Elsewhere, firefighters were working to contain the perimeter of the Platte River Fire, which had burned about 37 acres as of Saturday afternoon.
Five crews, including elite Forest Service "hot shot" firefighters and an aircraft, were working to contain the fire Saturday. Officials said that firefighters were cutting a line on the northern, southern, and eastern perimeters of the fire.
Officials said the fire has continued to burn in downed timber and brush near rocks.