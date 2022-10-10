Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports.
Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield.
“Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is hosted on the City’s website, Colorado Springs.gov and FlyCOS.com were briefly taken offline,” Schield said in the statement.
Technicians had the website up and running by 9 a.m. with no interruption in normal airport operations, officials said.
Officials at Denver International said their website was attacked at 11 a.m. with the intent of “overwhelming our website so that it becomes unavailable to the public.”
In a statement from DIA on Monday afternoon, officials said the attacks were still taking place, but “have not been impactful.”
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Los Angeles International, and Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports also reported that their websites went down Monday in what officials believe is a coordinated hacking operation, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The websites were knocked offline after a pro-Russia hacker group called Killnet made a public call for coordinated denial-of-service cyberattacks on a list of specific targets published on the group’s Telegram channel, according to the AP report.
Cybersecurity officials told the AP that while such attacks can be inconvenient for employees and customers, they tend to be short in duration and aren’t thought to be dangerous.
Last week, the state-run Colorado.gov portal homepage was shut down by a cyberattack. The homepage resumed operations around 6 p.m. Thursday, just over 24 hours after the State Emergency Operations Center said an “anonymous suspected foreign actor” forced it offline.