The campaign backing legal recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs has raised more than $1 million.

The Young Choice Colorado Springs campaign's recent filings with the City Clerk's Office show the campaign has already raised $1,124,279 and spent $971,323 ahead of the November election. A large portion of the spending, $905,365, went to gathering signatures to place the questions on the ballot.

Anthony Carlson, a spokesman for the campaign, said fundraising started in earnest during January and relied on local business owners and residents. Spending records show contributions largely came from marijuana companies in Colorado Springs, Denver and other Colorado cities. The large amount spent on petitioning was needed because the city required 19,245 signatures for each of the two questions the group placed on the ballot, he said. The campaign submitted 97,624 signatures total.

He expects fundraising and outreach efforts to continue through Election Day and hopes that every voter in the community will have a conversation with a person about the case for legalizing recreational marijuana sales and the associated tax increase.

"That’s what democracy is about, and we’re going to work our hardest to make it happen," he said.

One of the ballot questions would allow the existing 115 medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational marijuana. The shops could choose to sell both medical and recreational or fully transition.

The second question would place a 5% tax on marijuana sales to fund post-traumatic stress disorder services for veterans, mental health services for the whole community and public safety, including police, fire and addressing the opioid epidemic. The city would not deliver those services directly and could decide how to distribute the funds.

A committee opposing the recreational marijuana question, known as Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition, has not filed any spending reports yet and declined an interview. The committee's first spending reports will be due in early October, City Clerk Sarah Johnson said.

Mayor John Suthers has been the most public opponent of the questions, calling them out in his State of the City address this week. He noted that Denver fell radically in U.S. News & World Report's annual list of Best Places to Live from second to 55th over three years and said that crime, homelessness and pervasive marijuana contributed to that fall in desirability.

"What has transpired in Denver is a cautionary tale," he said.

Marijuana shops aren't directly measured in the U.S. News & World reports methodology that takes into account crime, air quality, cost of housing, education levels and many other factors.

Suthers has also argued previously the cost of regulating recreational marijuana would outweigh the revenue the industry generates.

Carlson noted that Colorado Springs voters approved Amendment 64, the measure that legalized recreational marijuana throughout the state in 2012, and said it's past time that voters decide on local recreational sales.

He expects most of the new recreational marijuana sales will come from the residents who already use staying local to shop, rather than driving to Denver, Pueblo or Manitou Springs. His campaign estimates $150 million in tax revenue could have been generated since recreational marijuana possession was legalized statewide.

Marijuana use recently surpassed cigarette use in the U.S., according to Gallup. The national polling company found in recent months that 11% of Americans smoke cigarettes and 16% smoke marijuana.

Since Colorado and Washington state led the way in approving recreational marijuana sales in 2012, many others have followed. Washington, D.C., and 19 states total have legalized marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.