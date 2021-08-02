What exactly happened Saturday during an altercation between Colorado Springs police and pro-affordable housing protestors near the city's sesquicentennial celebration downtown is in dispute, with a protestor alleging that a cop punched him in the face, and police saying that a protester hit a cop with a stick.
Officers arrested four protesters, all of whom who were part of a group walking north from Dorchester Park to the Pioneers Museum as a part of a Colorado Springs Housing for All Coalition march to the city's 150th anniversary celebration. The arrests occurred after a confrontation between police and around 65 protesters occurred near the intersection of Tejon Street and Fountain Boulevard.
Specialized units, including detectives and tactical officers, were on scene, said Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Jim Jeffcoat told The Gazette on Sunday, adding that protesters were “given several warnings” before they were arrested.
As police moved into the crowd, protester Alex Archuleta was standing next to protester Charles Johnson, a community activist who has played a prominent role in the city's Black Lives Matter protests, Archuleta said.
Johnson was calmly talking with a police officer when officers approached him and yelled that he was under arrest, Archuleta said.
Startled, Archuleta grabbed Johnson and wrapped his arms around him. "I was just scared, to be honest," Archuleta said, adding that he wasn't trying to interfere with any arrests and was reacting instinctually, out of fear.
Moments later, a police officer punched him in the face, leaving a black eye, he said. He wasn't arrested or cited, he added. A video that captures part of the altercation shows officers tackling Johnson to the ground and placing his hands behind his back.
Police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said he wasn't aware of an officer punching anyone at the demonstration, although he said a protester did hit an officer with a stick.
Activists say they didn't do anything illegal, and two of them, Jon Christiansen and Shaun Walls, say they were arrested while trying to get protesters to stay on the sidewalk, as police had directed. Police seemed to know Johnson and Walls and appeared to be targeting them, Christiansen said.
Christiansen said he was cited for obstructing a passageway and interfering with a public official. Walls was cited for the same, plus a third citation for conspiracy.
"They committed a crime; they got arrested," Sokolik said. A characterization of the events put out by Christianson was "without merit," and the description did not line up with what actually happened, Sokolik said.
Patrick Heyman, who lives near the location that the confrontation occurred, said he didn't see the police do anything wrong. He said that the protesters were agitating the police by yelling at them and "throwing their arms around." He said he was frustrated by the high housing costs the protesters were pushing against but was disturbed by their tactics.
Christiansen and Walls are scheduled to appear in court later this month.
Gazette reporter Debbie Kelley contributed to this report.