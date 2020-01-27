An inmate who escaped the Custer County Jail earlier this month was captured Sunday night at a home in Walsenburg, according to law enforcement.
Bryan Webb, 30, of Walsenburg, was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. after law enforcement received an anonymous tip that he was in a home, Custer County Undersheriff Chris Barr told The Gazette.
Prior to his escape, Webb was held on drug charges and on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
Webb and Jerry Williams, 39, of La Junta, escaped the Custer County Jail in Westcliffe on Jan. 12 after allegedly overpowering a guard and locking her in a cell. They took her radio and keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan belonging to the Rotary Club in Westcliffe, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy had been conducting rounds of the six-cell jail when Williams and Webb allegedly hit her, threw her in a cell and closed doors that automatically locked, Barr told The Denver Post.
She reportedly kicked at the door and another inmate alerted another deputy. She was was not seriously injured.
The minivan was recovered in Walsenburg on Jan. 14, law enforcement told The Gazette.
Williams was captured last week at a home in Walsenburg. Law enforcement used pepper spray to coax him out of a crawl space after receiving tips that he and Webb were at the residence. He was initially barricaded and had refused to leave the space. Webb could not be located at the time, according to law enforcement officials.
Both Webb and Williams were charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the escape, including kidnapping, second degree assault on a peace officer, escape and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Williams is being held at the Pueblo County jail. Webb was Huerfano County’s inmate “when he pulled his stunt,” Barr said, so “it will be up to Huerfano County where they want to house him after this.” Webb is ineligible to stay at the Custer County Jail due to his allegedly assaulting a staff member, Webb added.
As for the allegedly assaulted deputy, “she’s fine,” Barr said. “It hurt her pride more than anything.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.