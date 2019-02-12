The Colorado Springs sporting goods store that took a stand against Nike's Colin Kaepernick campaign and NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem is preparing to close.
Prime Time Sports owner Stephen Martin announced Monday on Facebook that he is closing the Chapel Hills Mall store. It is not clear when Martin plans to close the store.
"All merchandise 40% OFF," Martin posted on Facebook. "Thank You for 21 mostly good years. For everybody that has offered help and support through the 'Honor The Flag' memorial wall and NIKE boycott, now is your time to help me liquidate. Please do your Facebook thing with everyone you know so this can go as quickly as possible."
Prime Time Sports created a stir last fall when it announced a boycott of Nike products after Nike launched its Kaepernick ad campaign. They also canceled an autograph session by Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall after his decision to take a knee during the national anthem in 2016.
