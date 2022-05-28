Ballots for the June 28 primary election in Colorado will be mailed to active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters in El Paso and Teller counties the week of June 6.

About 460,700 ballots were ready as of Thursday to be mailed to voters in El Paso County, clerk and recorder spokeswoman Kristi Ridlen said. Data available on the Teller County Elections Department website, last updated May 2, show there are about 18,400 active registered Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters in that county.

The clerk and recorder’s offices in El Paso and Teller must receive ballots by 7 p.m. on June 28. Ballots postmarked after the deadline will not be counted.

Officials recommend that voters who plan to return their completed ballots by mail to do so on or before June 20. Voters in both counties can return their ballots at drop boxes through 7 p.m. on June 28.

The deadline for voters to change their party affiliation and vote in the primary is June 6. Voters can do this online at GoVoteColorado.gov or at a voter service and polling center in their county.

June 20 also is the last day residents can register to vote or update their voter record online at GoVoteColorado.gov and receive a primary ballot by mail. After that, voters who want to register to vote or wish to return their ballot in person may visit a voter service and polling center in their county through June 28.

Beginning May 27, Teller County voters who have not received a ballot or need a replacement ballot can pick them up at the Teller County Clerk and Recorder's Office at 101 W. Bennett Ave. in Cripple Creek through June 28.

El Paso County voters who did not receive a ballot or need a replacement ballot can visit an El Paso County voter service and polling center through June 28.

El Paso County voters can drop off their ballots in one of 40 secure 24-hour drop boxes across the county beginning June 6 and up until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The voter service and polling center at the El Paso County Clerk's Office at the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs, opens June 6.

Four additional locations open June 20 in Colorado Springs: Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.; the southeast clerk's office location, 5650 Industrial Place; the clerk's office location at Fort Carson, 6351 Wetzel Ave., building 1525 (use Gate 1); and the clerk's north branch, 8830 N. Union Blvd.

On June 27 and 28, four more voter service and polling centers will open: at the Fountain Library, 230 S. Main St., Fountain; Monument Town Hall, 645 Beacon Lite Road, Monument; Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District's westside community center, 11720 Woodmen Hills Drive, Falcon; and Manitou Springs City Hall's Memorial Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs.

For a full list of El Paso County ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours, visit epcvotes.com and click on the "2022 Elections" tab.

In Teller County, three secure 24-hour drop boxes will open June 6 through 7 p.m. on June 28: at the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s motor vehicle office, 800 Research Drive, Suite 200, Woodland Park; the Teller County Courthouse, 101 W. Bennett Ave., in Cripple Creek; and the Divide Marketplace/Venture Foods, 11115 U.S. 24, Divide.

Teller voters can vote in person or drop off their ballots beginning June 20 at the Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave. Location hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20-27. The voter service and polling center will be open June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon and will close June 26. On June 28, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Teller County Clerk and Recorder's Office in Cripple Creek will be open Mondays through Fridays beginning May 27 through June 28 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For a full list of ballot drop box and voter service and polling center locations and operating hours in Teller County, visit co.teller.co.us/CR/default.aspx and click on the "Primary Election June 28, 2022 Information" link.

Voters can also opt into a statewide ballot tracking service called BallotTrax to get notifications by email or text message that their ballots have been received and recorded. To enroll, visit colorado.ballottrax.net/voter.

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman has said the county also contacts voters whose signatures cannot be verified, either because they did not sign their ballot envelope or the signature is not readable. Voters can cure signature discrepancies by paper, email or online.

El Paso County voters with questions about the election may call 719-575-8683, email elections@elpasoco.com or visit epcvotes.com.

Teller County voters with questions may call 719-689-2951, email elections@co.teller.co.us or visit the Teller County Clerk and Recorder's website, co.teller.co.us/CR/default.aspx.