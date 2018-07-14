If You Go

PrideFest, the official Colorado Springs LGBT Pride celebration continues on Sunday with a parade starting at 11 a.m. at Cimarron Avenue and Tejon Street, marching north to Colorado Avenue and then west to America the Beautiful Park.

Food trucks, dozens of merchandise vendors and entertainment on two stages will be offered in the park. A $5 weekend entrance fee will benefit Inside/Out Youth Services in Colorado Springs.

For more information, go to https://www.cospridefest.com.