Fifty years, two weeks and two days after the Stonewall Riots catalyzed the gay rights movement in the U.S., Colorado Springs celebrated the legacy of that moment with a parade and festival in downtown.
Organizers said that this year's PrideFest, with the theme "Rise Up: Remembering Fifty Years of Stonewall," was the largest in Colorado Springs history, with more registered vendors and parade participants than ever before.
More churches than ever marched in the parade, and Colorado Springs School District 11 was represented by a delegation that was 200-strong.
"When we talk about 'Rise up: 50 years of Stonewall,' we’re talking about the 50 years of progress," Public Relations Coordinator Matt Radcliffe said.
U.S. Senate candidate Dan Baer was the parade's Grand Marshall and led the way through Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue next to his husband, Brian.
“When I was growing up in Littleton, the idea that there would be a big pride fest in Colorado Springs would have seemed like a faraway dream," Baer said. "I think it’s great that so many people came out this morning.”
The parade participants marched through a crowd of colorfully-dressed observers, many waving rainbow flags and cheering as groups passed by.
This year's PrideFest headliners were five drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race.
According to Baer, drag queens were important participants in the Stonewall demonstrations.
“It was largely tans women of color and drag queens who were the ones . . . who fought back first," Baer said. "They were the leaders of what became the broader LGBT rights movement.”
Local drag queen Tiffany Alexander could recall a time when draq queens were stopped and "stripped down" by police to check if they were wearing male clothing. If they didn't have an article of men's clothing on, they could be jailed.
“Stonewall was one of the few places where we had freedom to be who we wanted to be," Alexander said. "And the government as well as society was trying to take that away from us, so we fought back to keep it.”
According to Baer, the increase in nationwide acceptance of the LGBTQ community is evident in Colorado Springs. The Colorado native has seen the state become more progressive, and Colorado Springs with it.
"It’s upbeat and positive and welcoming and optimistic and I think that speaks well of Colorado Springs and of the community that is here.”