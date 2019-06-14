DENVER — For the first time, a Pride flag will be flown outside the Colorado Capitol – across the street from the park where thousands of people will celebrate the LGBTQ community this weekend.
The Pride flag is being flown under the administration of Jared Polis, Colorado’s first openly gay governor. It was hoisted above the steps Friday morning, and has a little Colorado flare with a state logo at the center.
Polis said PrideFest is part of the reason why his administration chose to fly the flag.
“They’ll get to see that, yes, they are not only accepted of course, but are also celebrated here at our Capitol in Denver,” Polis said. “We’re a state that really prides ourself in respecting everybody and really celebrating everybody and Coloradans of all walks of life, regardless of their geography, their ethnicity, their gender, who they love.”