The large Pride flag that was unfurled at Colorado Springs City Hall during a ceremony to honor those killed and injured at Club Q has been temporarily removed for repairs.

High winds ripped the 25-foot flag late Wednesday and the city rolled it up to prevent further damage. The flag is currently at a local seamstress and may go back up tonight, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said.

The flag is on loan from the Sacred Cloth Project and is a portion of a much larger flag that was over a mile long and stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The flag was created to mark the 25th anniversary of the first Pride flag created by Gilbert Baker as a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

It has memorialized other significant events in the LGBTQ community — flying over the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 2015 decision requiring all states to allow same-sex marriage and at the Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando where 49 people died in a shooting.