112422-news-flag 2.JPG (copy)

City workers drop the flag from the top of Colorado Springs City Hall during a ceremony honoring the victims of the Club Q shooting last Saturday night. The historical flag was the same one that flew over Pulse nightclub and at the White House on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. It will be displayed for two weeks. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

The large Pride flag that was unfurled at Colorado Springs City Hall during a ceremony to honor those killed and injured at Club Q has been temporarily removed for repairs. 

High winds ripped the 25-foot flag late Wednesday and the city rolled it up to prevent further damage. The flag is currently at a local seamstress and may go back up tonight, city spokeswoman Vanessa Zink said.

The flag is on loan from the Sacred Cloth Project and is a portion of a much larger flag that was over a mile long and stretched from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The flag was created to mark the 25th anniversary of the first Pride flag created by Gilbert Baker as a symbol of the LGBTQ community.

It has memorialized other significant events in the LGBTQ community — flying over the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 2015 decision requiring all states to allow same-sex marriage and at the Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando where 49 people died in a shooting.

Pride Flag

Contact the writer at mary.shinn@gazette.com or 719-429-9264.

Tags

Mary Shinn has worked at The Gazette since 2020 covering city hall, local politics and environmental issues. Previously, she worked for The Durango Herald from 2013 to 2020 covering city hall, education, environment and agriculture. In 2013, Shin

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments