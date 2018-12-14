Entrance fees for Colorado state parks will increase Jan. 1, the first price hike since 2010.
The revised fees will help to fund increased operating costs, provide adequate staffing and address park maintenance needs, a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
Daily vehicle and individual passes will each increase a dollar. The price of annual passes will also bump up by $5.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife also will roll out a new pass option that is attached to the individual rather than the vehicle.
The changes approved in May in Senate Bill 18-142.
State parks in Colorado have seen record visitation, with nearly 15 million visitor in 2017.
Since 2010, state parks have not received funding from state general tax dollars except occasional small amounts (less than 1 percent of the budget) for special projects. Colorado Parks and Wildlife relies heavily on park fees.
Financial woes are also affecting parks at the federal level. The National Park Service announced in Oct. 2017 plans to more than double entrance fees to 17 parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, to address $11.3 billion in backlogged maintenance.
The proposal was heavily criticized by public commenters, and, in April, park officials bumped up prices by only $5 to $10.