A mourner prays near the Linwood mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 19. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was hailed around the world for her decisive response to the two mosque shootings by a white nationalist who killed 50 worshippers.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand • Pressure on Facebook is mounting following a live stream of the New Zealand mosque massacre, with the nation’s leader calling for an overhaul of the country’s social-media laws and her Australian counterpart proposing criminal penalties for companies that are slow to remove such content.
In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a local TV show Tuesday that she was looking for “meaningful change” to the country’s social-media laws and needed time to work out proposals. In neighboring Australia, where the mosque shooter was from, the government has proposed penalties that could include fines for companies and jail time for social-media executives.
The two nations are joining other parts of the world — in particular Europe — in demanding faster action from social-media firms on topics ranging from the removal of terrorist propaganda to monitoring live streaming and cooperating more with police investigations. The horror of the mosque shooting video, in which the shooter showed part of the March 15 gun rampage that left 50 people dead and was left up for more than 30 minutes after the live stream ended, is giving authorities more public support to revamp social-media laws.
Any regulations requiring quicker action would almost certainly need Facebook to spend more on monitoring. The new regulations could also threaten its stance as a company that is simply a platform and not a publisher of content, much like a utility operates telephone lines but doesn’t control people’s conversations.
Despite being relatively small markets, Australia and New Zealand may carry more clout in the debate over how Facebook moderates content. “English-speaking countries, at least for now, have a lot bigger impact,” said Harvard Law School professor Rebecca Tushnet.
In the EU, the bloc’s executive arm in September proposed a law that threatens fines of up to 4 percent of annual worldwide revenue for any terrorist material that isn’t removed within an hour.
Facebook has been criticized in the past for allowing videos of beatings and murders to be broadcast. It said the delay in taking down the 17-minute video filmed in the southern New Zealand city of Christchurch stemmed in part from artificial-intelligence programs that failed to raise a warning.
When asked about proposed regulations imposing a criminal liability, Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of product management, said the company is “committed to working with governments, civil society and other experts to design appropriate frameworks which take account of the different characteristics of platforms and services, like live streaming.”
Although its AI programs failed to detect the mosque shooting live stream, Facebook has said it took down the video within minutes of being notified by New Zealand police.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has already asked for social-media governance to be discussed at the June meeting of leaders from the G-20 group of rich nations in Japan.
The New Zealand government also wants it raised at the next meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance of the U.S., the U.K., Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
“The conversation has changed; people do want something real to emerge from all of this,” said Ursula Cheer, a professor at the University of Canterbury School of Law in New Zealand. “These companies need to take more responsibility.”
If Facebook were fully liable for content, it could be sued for allowing people to post defamatory comments, hate speech or copyrighted materials, some legal experts said.
Australia’s proposed regulations, if enacted, would redefine social-media companies as publishers, and make it a criminal offense to not remove footage as soon as possible after it was reported. The government would be able to declare footage to be “abhorrent violent material,” with penalties based on how long the material remained on the social-media platform.
The laws would be based on existing regulations that require social-media companies to notify police of child abusers and remove offending material. “They will be very focused on avoiding being regulated as a publisher,” said Nick Abrahams, global head of technology and innovation at law firm Norton Rose Fulbright. “You could imagine that would cause a lot of problems to their business model. Their business model is not one of vetting the information before it goes live. The power of it is people are able to upload massively fast.”
New Zealand hasn’t released a detailed proposal regarding social-media regulations. “I’m taking a little bit of time, not much time, to think about what that should look like,” Ardern said on local TV.
Overseas actions are unlikely to have an effect on Facebook’s U.S. operations. In the U.S., tech platforms are generally protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which broadly exempts companies like Facebook from legal responsibility for what people post on its site.
That longstanding protection played a formative role in fostering social media’s growth. Still, the U.S. passed a law last year that could make it easier for foreign governments to get user information from tech firms after terrorist attacks.
In the EU, Security Commissioner Julian King invoked the Christchurch attack last week to urge lawmakers to speed up work on the law regarding the regulation terrorist content. “Failure to do this only helps the extremists,” he said.