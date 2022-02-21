PRESIDENTS DAY CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses run on regular schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Post Office: Post Offices closed and no mail delivery Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts closed Monday. Check with individual districts.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls, major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.