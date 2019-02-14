PRESIDENTS DAY CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions..
Buses (Metro Transit): Buses run on regular schedule Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches closed Monday.
Post Office: Office closed and no mail delivery Monday.
Public schools: Most school districts closed Monday. Check with individual districts.
The Gazette: Offices closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls, major department and grocery stores: Open regular hours Monday.
Road conditions:
Colorado: 1-877-315-7623, cotrip.org
Arizona: 1-888-411-7623, az511.com
Kansas: 1-800-585-7623, ksdot.org
Nebraska: 1-800-906-9069, 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: 1-800-432-4269, tinyurl.com/ketyaqw
Oklahoma: 1-844-465-4997, ok.gov/odot
Texas: 1-800-452-9292, drivetexas.org
Utah: 1-866-511-8824, tinyurl.com/mqs83fu
Wyoming: 1-888-996-7623, wyoroad.info