President Donald Trump is holding a Colorado Springs campaign rally to boost his 2020 re-election bid Thursday at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Tickets to the 5 p.m. event were still offered Wednesday at the Trump campaign website: www.donaldjtrump.com. That was the only way to obtain tickets.
Here are some answers on Thursday's rally:
Why here?
El Paso County has long been known as one of the deepest pools of Republican voters in the Rockies. In 2016, Trump won the county by nearly 80,000 votes, although he lost here statewide. Colorado Springs also offers the life blood of presidential campaigns: money.
Trump has gotten nearly 2,000 contributions from Colorado Springs donors in August and September alone, compared to just over 1,200 donations from Denver.
If you go
Get there early. Tickets were offered on a first-come basis, meaning there are probably a few thousand more Trump fans than will fit in the World Arena, which has stadium-style seating for 8,000 people and can fit as many as 2,000 on its event floor, depending on the event.
The arena is ready for a big crowd and plans an outdoor screen for those who are left out in the cold. And it will be cold. The National Weather Service predicts overnight snow for Colorado Springs and a high temperature creeping into the 20s Thursday afternoon.
The World Arena parking lot opens at 6 a.m., with rates running $10 per car for the event. Bundle up and head out early.
"When the lot fills, cars will be turned away – carpooling is strongly encouraged," the arena said.
And don't plan on having any fun during the long wait.
"Tailgating in the lot is not permitted," the arena said.
Be ready for inspection. Presidential events are renowned for their tight security, so expect something akin to the airport when getting in the World Arena. Leave your backpacks and bags at the house.
If you have drugs or weapons, expect to hand them to the Secret Service before they offer you shiny new bracelets and a temporary new home.
If you don't go
Colorado Springs is accustomed to presidential visits, and generally gets through them with a minimum of headaches. Trump got through town for the 2019 Air Force Academy graduation with hardly a ripple.
But getting Trump to the World Arena at rush-hour could give an adventure to commuters on the city's south side.
The timing of Trump's visit means his limousine "the Beast" and the entourage of Secret Service rigs, local cops and vans full of staff will hit the road as Fort Carson's troops nearby start heading home.
The motorcade's exact route hasn't been released, and likely won't be. But President Trump will head from Peterson Air Force Base to the World Arena, so areas including Circle Drive, Powers Boulevard and other thoroughfares could be hit.
There's also a big crowd headed there, so expect brake lights in the World Arena's neighborhood.
If you are south of Fountain Boulevard, plan your day around the visit. If you need to go south, try Nevada Avenue to South Academy Boulevard as a work-around.
In his last visit to Colorado Springs, President Trump's motorcade used rolling road blocks, so no single intersection was shut down for long.
If you want to hear what Trump has to say and see what happens at the event without attending, put your feet up and slide by gazette.com Thursday afternoon for live coverage.