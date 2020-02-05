Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on.

 Leah Millis

WASHINGTON — A record number of Americans say they approve of President Donald Trump.

A new Gallup Poll found 49 percent of registered voters support him. That’s higher than at any other point since he took office in January 2017. Last week, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll put his approval rating at 46 percent.

Gallup reports the bump came from a surge among Republicans – up six points from January – when the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him.

