WASHINGTON — A record number of Americans say they approve of President Donald Trump.
A new Gallup Poll found 49 percent of registered voters support him. That’s higher than at any other point since he took office in January 2017. Last week, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll put his approval rating at 46 percent.
Gallup reports the bump came from a surge among Republicans – up six points from January – when the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him.
