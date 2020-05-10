President Donald Trump announced Saturday the federal government will soon purchase $3-billion dollars worth of diary, meant, and produce.
"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump tweeted.
Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens. “FARMERS TO FAMILY FOOD BOX” Great news for all! @SecretarySonny @ZippyDuvall— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2020
Ripple effects from the pandemic can be felt throughout the food supply chain from farms to the grocery store. Some farmers and dairy operators have thrown out products as meat packing plants and restaurants have closed.
Many Americans are bracing for a shortage. Experts say coronavirus is expected to make the trip to the grocery store more expensive. Meat prices could jump by up to 20 percent, according to CBS News.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.