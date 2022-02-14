Fort Carson plans prescribed burns on portions of the installation's training areas during the next several months and drivers may be able to see the smoke, officials announced in a release Monday.
Burning will start Feb. 20 and continue until April at Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site along with other training areas in attempt to reduce risks of wildland fires, the release said.
"The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas," the release said. "They are carefully planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to and fuel wildland fires."
Drivers travelling along Interstate 25 and Colorado 115 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo as well as U.S. 350 toward Las Animas County could see smoke from the prescribed burns, according to the release.
Since the burns will only happen on days with "favorable weather conditions," smoke is expected to have minimal impacts on visibility in the area. Community members concerned about the burning can call 719-526-9849, the release said.