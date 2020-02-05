Influenza has claimed the life of another child, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday.

A preschool-age child in southern Colorado is the second child to die from influenza in the state this season, the department said in a statement. State officials said they do not have records to show whether the child was vaccinated against influenza.

A department spokesperson would not say where in southern Colorado the child died; the statement said details were not released in order to "protect the family's privacy." The date the child died was not available either.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"While flu is circulating, it is not too late to get a flu shot, and we recommend everyone ages six months and older who has not had the yearly vaccine, get it," the statement said. "Children who are younger than 9 years who are getting the flu vaccine for the first time, and those under 9 who have only previously gotten one dose of the vaccine, should get two doses of the vaccine.

"The first dose should be given as soon as the vaccine becomes available. The second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose."

By November last year, 17 people across the state — including two in El Paso County — were hospitalized because of influenza. In 2018, three children died and 3,832 people were hospitalized for the flu in Colorado, the state health department said.

“Many people think the flu is just like the common cold,” said Kristi Durbin, program manager for immunizations and travel at El Paso County Public Health, in November.

“But the true flu is a severe respiratory disease that can have severe complications, like pneumonia, inflammation of your heart, bronchitis, or even death. So you’re not like invincible, just because you’re young. We want you to make sure you’re protected.”

RELATED: