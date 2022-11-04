The defense attorney for Carlos Diaz, the man accused of four homicides in El Paso and Pueblo counties in April, chose to waive Diaz's right to a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Tina Tussay-Cooper, Diaz's defense attorney, told Judge Chad Miller that they would be waiving the preliminary hearing to continue discussions over a potential resolution to the case with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Tussay-Cooper mentioned that a resolution in the case would have to come in collaboration with Pueblo's 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office as well.

A preliminary hearing is when a judge reviews evidence and testimony presented by the prosecution to determine if it can continue pursing charges against a defendant.

By waiving the preliminary hearing, Diaz will have to face a trial if no plea agreement is reached.

Diaz, 21, appeared in court in person on Friday morning. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in El Paso County in the deaths of Joseph Moore, 22, and Diego Martinez, 22.

Diaz awaits awaits having charges filed against him in Pueblo County in the deaths of Manuel Zegarelli, 27, and Vetho Finnell-Vigil, 23.

An affidavit details that Diaz allegedly shot and killed all four men in April over theft and drug-related disputes. The affidavit states that Diaz admitted to all four killings, but claims to have done so in part because he was, or was going to be, sexually assaulted by two of the men.

Following the preliminary hearing being waived, Judge Miller set a status conference for Jan. 4 to discuss when to set a potential arraignment date.

Diaz currently is in El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold.