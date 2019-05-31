A scandalized developer was back in court Friday, accused of embezzling more than $1 million from a city incentive package meant to anchor the U.S. Olympic Committee in Colorado Springs.
But faltering memories in the 7-year-old case might prove difficult for prosecutors seeking a criminal trial for Ray Marshall.
Marshall was in court for another crack at a preliminary hearing, still free on a $50,000 bond. He sat quietly, flanked by high-profile Denver attorneys Pamela Mackey and Jeffrey Pagliuca.
Preliminary hearings typically take place within weeks or months after a suspect is charged. They’re meant for a judge to determine whether probable cause exists to continue with a criminal trial.
Marshall was indicted in 2012 on suspicion of 41 counts of theft and racketeering. Eight charges recently were dropped.
California auto group sues company founded by Colorado Springs developer already accused of racketeering
But his preliminary hearing stalled as his attorneys tried to have the case delayed or dismissed. Those attempts continued Friday as Pagliuca asked for yet another continuance, but 4th Judicial District Judge Larry E. Schwartz shot down the request.
When Marshall left the courthouse Friday evening, the hearing remained unfinished and was scheduled to continue in September.
Only Linda Dix took the stand, and she had to refer to her notes and old reports to answer virtually every question.
“I don’t remember,” Dix said often.
“I’m sorry, it’s just too old,” said the now-retired deputy chief investigator for the District Attorney’s Office.
“I haven’t looked at this case. I got this report, 162 pages, two days ago. Are you kidding me?” she said during another exchange.
At one point, Mackey objected to Dix reading from old reports.
But Schwartz said the case is too old to expect someone to recall every detail.
“I would be surprised if she did have any present memory,” the judge said.
Prosecutors accused Marshall of draining $1 million in grants and city funds from a package of more than $42.3 million that the city arranged in 2008 to prevent the U.S. Olympic Committee from moving to Chicago.
A jury acquitted him in a 2009 case where he was accused of defrauding investors in separate development deals.
Marshall’s attorneys have argued that some of the charges overlap with the 2009 case and therefore are unconstitutional because a defendant cannot be tried twice for the same alleged crimes.
Schwartz threw out the double jeopardy argument last June, well after the case was dismissed twice — in 2012 and 2015 — by a former judge. The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned those dismissals, and the case was revived in 2016.
Friday, Dix recalled several interviews she conducted when investigating the case years ago. Witnesses told her Marshall would use small companies or shell corporations when developing properties. As investments flowed in, those companies acted as interchangeable bank rolls, obscuring or eliminating paper trails, she said.
“Investors’ funds provided a sweep fund, from which (Marshall) could draw upon,” Dix recalled one witness telling her.
Because of the city’s incentive package, the Olympic Committee moved to its current location at 27 S. Tejon St.
Marshall was a partial owner of that building and involved in the development, Dix said. And he kept city officials abreast of expenditures only after transactions were finished.
“The suspect had advised that the city should not be added onto the escrow bank accounts because the city would only slow down the construction,” Dix recalled a witness saying.
Her testimony was cut short not long after the defense began its cross-examination, with Schwartz saying the preliminary hearing would resume Sept. 6.
