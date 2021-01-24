Five people and an unborn child were killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis, in what city police say was the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade.
Investigators were led to the grisly crime scene around 4 a.m., after making contact with a juvenile male, whose age police didn't disclose, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds just footsteps away in the 3300 block of East 36th Street, between Keystone Avenue and Sherman Drive.
The five people, including a pregnant woman, were pronounced dead after being found in a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street, according to Sgt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.