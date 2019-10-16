An eastern El Paso County family was forced to put down their pregnant mare Tuesday after a small airplane crash spooked the animal into running at a steel fence.
Tuesday morning, a two-seat Piper Tomahawk plane took off from an airstrip connected to Meadow Lake Airport outside of Falcon, said airport manager Dave Elliot.
A large gust of wind, combined with the short runway and high altitude, caused the pilot to lose control of the aircraft, Elliot said.
During the crash, the plane clipped a metal horse coral on a property adjacent to the airport, said Tom Shook, the property owner's son. Roxy, a pregnant 8-year-old horse, spooked and ran into the fence. The severity of her injuries forced the family to have her put down.
"Of course my mom's heartbroken about it because she raised the horse its whole life," Shook said.
Shook's mother, Julie Shook, lost her husband and sister in an airplane crash five years ago in Grand Junction, Shook said.
But the family holds no resentment against the pilot, Shook said. The tight-knit community that surrounds the small public use airport knows the risks of living close by. There are 41 residential strips connected to the main landing strip, Elliot said.
"It wasn't malicious ..." Shook said. "It was an accident."
The pilot and his passenger were uninjured in the crash, but their plane was totaled, Elliot said.
"I know she wasn’t a person but she was a very important part of my life," Shook's mother wrote to Gazette news partner KKTV. "It’s often animals can provide a lot of help through the grieving process from such a loss. My sister was also taken in the (plane) crash that took my husband, so Roxy was a huge part of that process for me."