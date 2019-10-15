Pregnant horse killed by plane in El Paso County, owner says

The airport manager for the Meadow Lake Airport is reporting a crosswind forced a small plane off the runway on Tuesday while it was in the process of taking off. One of the owners of a pregnant horse hit by the plane reached out to 11 News with information on a more tragic part of the crash.
Airport Manager Dave Elliott told 11 News the pilot was able to walk away from the crash uninjured. The small plane was completely totaled. After going off the runway, the plane went through a fence before coming to a stop in the middle of a field near the airport.
Julie Shook tells 11 News her family's horse, Roxy, was hit by the plane. Roxy was pregnant at the time and survived the initial hit, but was so injured she had to be put down. To make the incident more tragic, this crash was a painful reminder of when Julie lost her husband and sister in a plane crash five years ago this month.