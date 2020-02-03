A snowy Colorado Springs

Snow downtown Colorado Springs. Photo by Dalton Walker, The Gazette.

After a record high temperature Sunday, Colorado could see up to a foot of snow Monday night and Tuesday.

Snow is expected to arrive in Colorado Springs around noon, with the heaviest snowfall from 6 to 11 p.m. according to The National Weather Service in Pueblo. Colorado Springs is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches, but the storm could bring 8 to 12 inches in some parts of the state.

Here are some of the expected snow totals:

Colorado Springs: 4-6 inches

Castle Rock: 8-12 inches

Denver: 6-8 inches

Pueblo: 3-4 inches

Wolf Creek Pass: 8-12 inches

Woodland Park: 6-8 inches

Rye: 8-12 inches

Cañon City: 4-6 inches

Gunnison: 1-2 inches

