After a record high temperature Sunday, Colorado could see up to a foot of snow Monday night and Tuesday.
Snow is expected to arrive in Colorado Springs around noon, with the heaviest snowfall from 6 to 11 p.m. according to The National Weather Service in Pueblo. Colorado Springs is expected to receive 4 to 6 inches, but the storm could bring 8 to 12 inches in some parts of the state.
Here are some of the expected snow totals:
Colorado Springs: 4-6 inches
Castle Rock: 8-12 inches
Denver: 6-8 inches
Pueblo: 3-4 inches
Wolf Creek Pass: 8-12 inches
Woodland Park: 6-8 inches
Rye: 8-12 inches
Cañon City: 4-6 inches
Gunnison: 1-2 inches
Snow across the ContDvd today will spread east across all of south central and southeast Colorado this afternoon and tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/CrhVkaelBI— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 3, 2020