Already this winter, weather forecasters have swung and missed a few times, predicting heavy snow in the Pikes Peak region only to see a few flurries.

On Thursday, it was the opposite: an expected light dusting turned into a major regional disruption when 6 inches fell and plunging temperatures turned wet streets into sheets of ice.

Colorado Springs saw heavier snow than expected because the tail end of the storm contained more moisture than predicted, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The icy streets sent cars skidding into each other and gave dozens of schools a weeklong Thanksgiving break.

Initially forecast to receive only about 1 inch of snow, Colorado Springs saw up to 6 inches by Friday morning. Other parts of the state, including Wolf Creek, saw up to 18 inches. Sixteen inches fell in Placerville and 14 inches in Monarch Pass, according to snowfall reports from the National Weather Service.

A slew of accidents were reported across the city by Colorado Springs police and the Colorado Department of Transportation Friday morning. Both Colorado Springs and Teller County were on accident alert status.

Among the school districts closed Friday: Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, Colorado Springs District 11, Academy District 20, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Cheyenne Mountain District 12 and Manitou Springs District 14.

Pikes Peak Community College also closed all of its campuses Friday while other colleges and universities had delayed starts.

The Air Force Academy was closed to all nonessential staff.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed Friday afternoon due to a jackknifed trailer. By rush hour, police said the interstate had reopened.

Friday morning, Mountain Metro buses were temporarily suspended due to the icy road conditions.

A welcome warm-up is expected over the weekend, the weather service reported, with a forecast high of 52 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo warned of windy, cool and unsettled weather across south central Colorado Thanksgiving week. Areas along the Continental Divide can expect dry and breezy weather with near-seasonal temperatures, the weather service said. The last Thanksgiving holiday with measurable precipitation was in 2015, when .04 inches of rain and .4 inches of snow fell, according to weather service data.

A slow commute can be expected this morning. Roads are icy and snowpacked along the I-25 corridor, in Teller and Fremont Counties , and across portions of the southeast plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/wTRedRyrCA — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 22, 2019