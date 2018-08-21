Preconstruction work has begun to widen the Interstate 25 “Gap” from Monument to Castle Rock, and the project’s groundbreaking is set for Aug. 30.
Crews started preliminary work Monday, installing road signs and establishing a field office near Crystal Valley Parkway in Castle Rock, said Tamara Rollison, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Some sign placements will cause temporary shoulder closures, but drivers won’t be affected otherwise, she said in an email.
Construction will kick into full gear Sept. 4 on the $350 million project, which will widen the 18-mile stretch from two to three lanes in each direction by adding a toll lane in each direction.
The first of the project’s three phases will widen the 5 miles from Castle Rock to Sky View Lane. That will take more than a year.
Much of the September work will be done after dark, as crews erect a temporary concrete barrier median and prepare to shift both traffic lanes toward the shoulders in both directions.
Beginning in late September or early October, traffic will shift, and crews will begin building the toll lanes and expanded shoulders in the median.
Both lanes will remain open during the daytime, although drivers will see some lane closures at night, Rollison said. They should heed the “FINES DOUBLED” and ‘ROAD WORK AHEAD” signs and slow for the construction zone.
The new lanes likely will open in 2021, but the infrastructure will be tested for two to six months before the state starts collecting tolls, Rollison has said.