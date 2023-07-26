A pre-evacuation notice has been issued Wednesday due to a wildland fire in Teller County, according to the sheriff's office.

The pre-evacuation order is for the Twin Rock and Palmer Village subdivisions near Manchester Place, west of Divide and south of U.S. 24.

"Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now," the sheriff's office said in its notification via email and social media.

The closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Road, also known as County Road 42.

This is a developing story. Come back to gazette.com for updates.