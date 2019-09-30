A pre-evacuation order for residents living near a grass fire burning in eastern El Paso County has been lifted.
At about 3:30 p,.m, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted that people living east of Curtis Road, west of Slocum Road, south of Jones Road and north of Colorado 94 should be prepared to leave.
At about 6 p.m., the Sheriff's Office tweeted that the notice had been lifted.
The fire, near 1010 Blaney Road, is moving north and east, the Sheriff's Office said.
A mandatory evacuation was initally ordered around 3 p.m. and downgraded shortly after.
Colorado Springs Fire Department sent two brush trucks, two engines and a wildland fire team to assist the county, the Fire Department said in a tweet.
The Sheriff's Office reported high fire danger today due to high temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds.
