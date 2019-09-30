grass fire.jpg

Fire crews responded to a grass fire, burning near 1010 Blaney Road, Monday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of KKTV)

A 400-acre grass fire that destroyed two structures Monday in eastern El Paso County has been contained, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

The fire was reported near 1010 Blaney Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

About 3:30 p.m, the Sheriff's Office tweeted that a pre-evacuation order had been issued for people living east of Curtis Road, west of Slocum Road, south of Jones Road and north of Colorado 94.

From 3 p.m. to 3:35 p.m., the notice was upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order. About 6 p.m., the Sheriff's Office tweeted that the notice had been lifted.

The evacuation zone included about 80 people in 50 homes, KKTV reported. As firefighters battled the blaze, one person with disabilities had to be rescued from their home.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent two brush trucks, two engines and a wildland fire team to assist the county, the Fire Department said in a tweet. 

The Sheriff's Office reported high fire danger Monday due to high temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds. 

Ellie is a general assignment reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

