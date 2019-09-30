A 400-acre grass fire that destroyed two structures Monday in eastern El Paso County has been contained, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The fire was reported near 1010 Blaney Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
About 3:30 p.m, the Sheriff's Office tweeted that a pre-evacuation order had been issued for people living east of Curtis Road, west of Slocum Road, south of Jones Road and north of Colorado 94.
From 3 p.m. to 3:35 p.m., the notice was upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order. About 6 p.m., the Sheriff's Office tweeted that the notice had been lifted.
The evacuation zone included about 80 people in 50 homes, KKTV reported. As firefighters battled the blaze, one person with disabilities had to be rescued from their home.
*Update* Mandatory Evacuation Notice Boundaries: east of Curtis and west of Slocum, south of Jones road and north of highway 94 due to a fire in the area of 1010 Blaney Rd. The fire is moving north and east. pic.twitter.com/zfz8a1XCSL— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2019
The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent two brush trucks, two engines and a wildland fire team to assist the county, the Fire Department said in a tweet.
The Sheriff's Office reported high fire danger Monday due to high temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds.
Stay with gazette.com as this story develops.