Pikes Peak Library District announced Friday that its chief librarian and CEO, John Spears, will be leaving after six years in El Paso County for a new opportunity in New York.
Spears will start his new job as head of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, which has 36 locations in western New York, in mid-April, the PPLD said in a news release.
“It’s been a great honor to lead PPLD and its dedicated staff through times of uncertainty, change, growth and opportunity,” Spears said in a statement. “With those serving on the Board of Trustees and PPLD’s leadership team, I’m confident there will be a smooth transition and staff will continue to connect people with what they need to improve their lives and the Pikes Peak region.”
Since 2016, Spears has directed the library district and its 16 locations, three mobile library services and a large online hub of resources with more than 400 staff members and 550 volunteers.
Some of his accomplishments, the PPLD said, include eliminating overdue fines for most library materials, opening Calhan Library to expand access in rural parts of the county, establishing a co-location partnership between Manitou Springs Library and the Manitou Art Center and reviving Knights of Columbus Hall as a community space in downtown Colorado Springs.
Spears also led the PPLD through the COVID-19 pandemic with district-wide efforts ranging from a full closure to reopening all services inside libraries while launching virtual programs and curbside service. During his time, PPLD received prestigious four-star ratings by the Library Journal for several years and was awarded District of the Year by the Special District Association of Colorado in 2019.
Spears' last day with PPLD is April 1.
Teona Shainidze will be appointed as the library district's chief librarian and CEO, the PPLD said.