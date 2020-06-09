Pikes Peak Community College announced Tuesday that it plans to resume in-person classes at all three campuses starting Aug. 24, the first day of the fall semester.
Students will have options for in-person, online and hybrid classes, officials said.
The college also will provide in-person services, such as bookstores, learning commons, information technology support, computer labs, testing, advising, enrollment, accessibility services and Child Development Centers.
Campuses will continue to follow the governor’s guidance and state and local health department COVID-19 guidelines about social distancing, facial coverings and hygienic cleaning standards of public spaces.
Plans will continue to be refined based on the latest information from public health officials as well as student input, officials said.