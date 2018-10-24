Don Kallaus, a local publisher behind a student photo exhibition, hopes that the pictures will show viewers how Colorado Springs has evolved since the 1930s and introduce them to a past version of the city.
One where development had not yet crowded the view of Pikes Peak from downtown, where the Platte Avenue underpass was a hill that had not yet been hollowed to make way for traffic and where wooden frame structures and other old buildings had not yet been razed to make way for new construction.
"Colorado Springs, A Changing Landscape," which will debut at Centennial Hall on Friday, features historic photos of the city taken by early local photographer Glenn Wesley Murray and recreations of those same images by eight Pikes Peak Community College students: Joseph Baldwin, John Bawi, Margaret Beaty, Susi Holmes, Jim Mangette, Ken Slager, Jodie Westbrook Bomze and Jennifer Williams.
"It’s a real privilege to walk in another fellow artist’s shoes," said Slager. He and Baldwin were tasked with reproducing one of Murray's more complicated shots: the statue of city founder William Jackson Palmer on horseback at Nevada and Platte avenues, casting a shadow on the facade of Palmer High School. Several years before Murray took the photo in 1930, he began honing his photography skills at the school, then called Colorado Springs High School.
Holmes also faced a challenging assignment. On a windy night, she climbed to the roof of the downtown, five-story Hagerman building, which now houses The Famous Steak House, so she could take a picture of Tejon Street at 9:30 p.m. on May 6 — exactly 87 years to the minute after Murray photographed the thoroughfare from a similar perspective in 1931.
"We thought it was really interesting to see how much change there has been," said Holmes, who has since graduated and now works part time at a local commercial photography studio.
While working on the project, Holmes said she observed what was lost when early 20th-century structures were torn down to make way for new development. The intricate masonry and cornices that once adorned buildings in Colorado Springs have been replaced by modern, boxy complexes.
"Our city doesn’t look as pretty as it did," she said. "Most of Glenn's photos looked very beautiful because architecturally, they’re a lot more interesting."
Viewers are likely to recognize some classic images, such as one set that depicts a full moon coming up over Pikes Peak, and another pair that shows the AdAmAn Club firing off their annual New Year's Eve fireworks display from the summit of Pikes Peak — on midnight in 1930 and 2017.
Kallaus, a self-described "lover of history, art and culture" who owns Rhyolite Press, produced two local exhibits of Murray's work in 2014 and 2015 that were displayed at the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. The local photography community wanted more, but Kallaus wasn't sure there were enough of Murray's photos left for a third show, the publisher said.
The idea of pairing Murray's photos with modern versions of his images was partly inspired by the work of John Fielder, who's renowned for his reproductions of Colorado cityscapes and landscapes that were originally pictured decades ago by iconic American photographer William Henry Jackson.
Kallaus worked with PPCC adjunct photo Professor Angela Crews, an admirer of Murray's work, to find photographers for the project. Many of Crews' students were already familiar with Murray because she incorporated his photos into her lectures.
Murray, a lifelong Colorado Springs resident, was born in 1906 at a home on North Cascade Avenue. His first darkroom was in the basement of his parents' house at 411 W. Bijou St., west of downtown.
After he graduated high school in 1925, he launched his free-lance business, photographing weddings, businesses, social events and whatever else his clients asked. He also took a job in the electrical department at the city's utility provider, then known as Colorado Springs City, Light and Gas, where he was in charge of final meter readings and disconnects.
"When they needed a photographer, they just called on Murray," Kallaus said. "So he captured an awful lot of the city works that went on through the first couple decades through the '30s and '40s and '50s."
Glen shot many of his photos with a 4-by-5 inch Graflex view camera. He loved shooting late at night, so many of his early shots were lit with flash powder. For each of his photos, he kept meticulous records showing the time, date, temperature, clarity of sky and camera settings .
"He seemed like he was a stickler to the details," Slager said. "He did it because he enjoyed it. You can tell."
Even with their vastly more sophisticated Nikon and Canon digital cameras, the students encountered challenges. They needed more than just contrast, as Murray did with black and white film, to make the composition pop in their full-color photos. Murray's field cameras also had front lens planes that would rise and fall and tilt and swivel, so matching the exact angles of his shots was a complicated feat.
Early on in the project, the students struggled to produce exact replicas of Murray's photos, Kallaus said. So he gave them new direction.
"I said, 'Forget replicating Murray's view. Just use Murray's view as subject matter,'" Kallaus recalled. "'We want to see your own creativity. We want to see you put your own stamp on it.'"
"The photography started coming in phenomenally," he added.
Just as the exhibition shows what has changed over the years, it also shows what hasn't, Crews said — a contrast that contributes to a preservationist theme visible throughout the collection.
For example, when Margaret Beaty photographed a serpentine stone wall in Monument Valley Park last year, it looked the same as it did when Murray took a picture of it in 1934, Crews said.
"I think that’s going to be one of the things that people in the community are going to embrace — to see what we have preserved, and to see what we can continue to preserve, Crews said. "I hope in another 75 years a new group of photography students from Pikes Peak Community College can photograph and do another comparison."