To foster sustainability at Pikes Peak Community College, Konrad Schlarbaum believes in planting seeds.
Whether it’s the ingredient sourcing for a culinary arts class or the design of the solar panel-laden picnic tables in the courtyards, PPCC’s sustainability coordinator searches the school for fertile grounds where he can propose an environmentally-conscious alternative to the status quo.
“My job is to identify sustainable practices around me — properly recycling a water bottle, for example — encourage those practices,” he said. “Then, I challenge people to go further: What about skipping the plastic bottle and carrying a reusable one?”
If such a tactic can inspire students to value sustainability during their time at PPCC and carry that value with them, then Schlarbaum has succeeded, he says.
PPCC’s sustainability program started in 2011 after a student recognized the need for a recycling program at the college. Eight years later, as a staff of one supplemented by student employees, Schlarbaum and his team engage with students outside the classroom with educational events and campaigns about issues like recycling, water use and food sourcing.
In the classroom, Schlarbaum will partner with professors to craft hands-on projects for students that incorporate sustainability.
Despite its success, PPCC’s sustainability program is the only one of its kind at a community college in Colorado.
“What’s wrong with that picture?” Schlarbaum said. “Why are community colleges left out of the sustainability picture when every college, university and city is part of it?”
He continued, “The threat of climate change is real and we have to prepare students to be agents of change as we start to feel its effects.”
Schlarbaum thinks community colleges are especially ripe for sustainability given the term’s practical emphasis on the balance among environmental, social, political and economic concerns.
One of the notable accomplishments that ticked off boxes in each of the sustainability categories is PPCC’s new partnership with Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s bus system. For $10 a semester, students can ride the city bus an unlimited number of times. The regular rate for 31 days of unlimited trips is $63.
The steep discount incentivizes students to ditch their cars for public transportation — reducing their individual carbon footprint — and also provides those without a car a means to get to class.
On average, 500 PPCC students ride the bus, amounting to 14,000 rides a month.
Other initiatives don’t have as tangible a success story, though their imprint on the community is nevertheless notable.
Shane Soliz, Schlarbaum’s garden assistant and a sophomore studying political science, said the presence of the garden gives students a visual representation of what sustainability means.
“A lot of people don’t even know what sustainability is,” he said. “Producing food locally is an efficient system, though. And with hydroponics, you can grow year-round.”
Soliz says getting his hands in the dirt also makes him feel “more a part of the school.” For a community college, student engagement isn’t always a given, Schlarbaum said.
“Some of these students are going to school and working full time as well as providing for a family,” he said. “For many people, just going to class, passing and putting food on the table is enough of a commitment.”
Overcoming those obstacles is the hardest part of Schlarbaum’s job, he says. That’s why he focuses on changing the ways in which people can change their daily habits.
Josiah Eans, a sophomore studying neuroscience, thinks the college could most refine its waste management practices, specifically recycling.
“Our waste is an extension of ourselves, so why not ask the same question that we ask about ourselves: What can we do to improve it?” he said.
His approach to sustainability is one of empowerment. Like Soliz, he feels his work integrates him into something larger than himself.
“Especially in Colorado Springs, we want to be able to look at Pikes Peak and think of it as a healthy environment because we took care of it.”
