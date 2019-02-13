The southbound lanes of Powers Boulevard are closed between Dublin Boulevard and Barnes Road due to downed power lines.
Also closed is both east and westbound Stetson Hills at Powers.
There are multiple crashes in the area, according to Colorado Springs police.
The resulting power outage is affecting over 3,500 customers. Colorado Springs Utilities is estimating that power could be restored later this afternoon.
Another estimated 5,500 customers are without power farther south along the Powers corridor, according to Colorado Springs Utilities. Estimated restoration for that outage, which extends roughly from Platte Avenue to S. Carefree Circle, is approximately 2 p.m.
Utilities warns that existing high winds may delay the restoration of power.
"You may see limited Springs Utilities activity in an impacted area if winds are still high," Utilities said in a tweet. "Our crews cannot safely repair the poles & lines until conditions improve.