Colorado is a state known for its sunshine and this weekend that sunshine proved to be so powerful it became problematic.
On Sunday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that a powerful sun glare forced a safety closure on I-70 eastbound at Exit 244 – US 6 in the area of Golden, Colorado. The road was reopened roughly an hour later after the sun was no longer a threat to driver safety. During the time of the closure, traffic was diverted to US 40.
This wasn’t the only instance that US 6 was mentioned in the news over the weekend. The road was briefly shut down following a rock climber fall on Saturday.
As you’re traveling around Colorado, it’s important to be aware of the sun. It can be blinding at times. Avoid traveling during times when you’re having difficulty seeing due to the glare.