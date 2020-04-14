President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that it is up to him, and not governors, to decide when states open up for business again. This claim, however, ignores the constitutional structure of the country he commands in cooperation with local authorities.
The US operates under a federalist structure, which means that there is both a large centralized government and state authorities with various powers. Founding father James Madison, presenting this proposed structure in 1788, explained in the Federalist Papers No. 39.
Put simply, power in the US is a mixed bag and there’s a lot of overlap between federal and state authorities. Some things — like printing money — can only be done by the federal government. Other powers, such as taxation, belong to the US and states. Because the effect of an infectious disease on a locality is generally better understood by local authorities, states have had the power to decide when and how to contain illness at the local level.