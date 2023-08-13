Power Technical, a public school designed for students exploring career opportunities in trades or engineering fields, is kicking off the 2023-2024 academic year in a new, expanded location not far from its previous digs in east Colorado Springs.

Since it opened in 2016, PTEC had been housed in a modest building on Canada Drive. But according to James Irwin Charter Schools Chief Executive Officer Rob Daugherty, the plan has always been to move to a bigger campus as enrollment grew.

“We knew that, when the time came, we would need to either build or buy another building to meet the growing needs of this school,” Daugherty said, noting that the previous building housed 370 students in a space meant for about 340.

District 49’s board of education voted unanimously on Thursday to open a James Irwin elementary school in PTEC’s former building.

Daugherty had originally intended to build on PTEC’s existing campus to expand it to 100,000 square feet, but the project proved to be cost-prohibitive. Then, in November, he was driving near Waynoka Place when he saw what would become the school’s new home.

“I saw a (For Sale) sign going up on the old Lockheed Martin building,” Daugherty said. “So I called my broker and said, ‘We’ve gotta take a look at that building.’”

The result, nine months later, is a 94,000-square-foot campus with 26 academic classrooms and nine state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education workshops, including welding, woodworking and construction rooms.

But there was a time, not long ago, when PTEC was, according to James Irwin Director of Advancement Linda Carroll, a charter application looking for a school district to call home.

“Nobody wanted a trade school before District 49 expressed an interest,” Carroll said. “Now, we see a lot of districts opening their own CTE programs.”

PTEC offers an educational program that begins in sixth grade and can culminate in a tuition-free associate degree, in a skilled trade, from Pikes Peak State College. Ideally, the school will serve as a feeder system for several professions that are starving for skilled workers, Daugherty said.

“We need more skilled trade workers. Most people know that,” he said. “But most people don’t know the pathways to learning the basics of those trades. That’s what we want to provide here at PTEC.”

Even if some students decide on a career path completely unrelated to the skilled trades, they will graduate from PTEC with a valuable set of skills, officials said.

“Regardless of what these students end up doing for a living, they’re going to leave here with valuable life skills,” Daugherty said. “They’re going to know how check the oil in their vehicle, do basic maintenance on it and change a tire so they won’t be stranded on the side of a road waiting for AAA. They’ll know how to do repairs around the house. They’ll understand the value of working with your hands.”

Angelo Jaramillo, PTEC’s construction instructor, teaches a yearlong homebuilding course that combines many of the skills learned in the school’s workshops. Students at all grade levels participate, and the end result is a 1,200-square-foot home that will be transported from the campus and sold. About 70% of the construction work is performed by the students, Jaramillo said.

“We’re not just teaching them trades, although that part is important,” he said. “We’re teaching kids to take pride in what they’re doing. When my students ask to take pictures of the project, so they can show their families, that’s when I know I’ve done my job.”

PTEC will begin the new school year with just over 400 students, according to Carroll. But officials hope to increase enrollment by about 100 students per year until they reach a capacity of 750-800 students.

“With the need for skilled trades, not only do I not see a problem filling this building, I think we could fill another one somewhere down the road, whether that’s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo or somewhere in northern Colorado.”

Daugherty’s long-range goal, he said, is to create a model for CTE instruction that can be emulated on a regional, or even national level.

“If we could replicate this in every major city across the country, we’d go a long way toward solving our shortage of skilled trade workers,” he said.