KUSA - Hundreds of thousands of people are without power Wednesday as a blizzard slams into the state.
According to the City of Denver on Twitter, the Denver region is reporting over 200,000 outages affecting an unknown number of customers. The Xcel Energy outage map online seems to be down - as it hasn't been updated in over an hour.
. @XcelEnergyCO is experiencing an extremely high number of calls due to the approximately 200,000 outages in the Denver region. Report outages and check their outage map at https://t.co/NVMkNq7We3 or use their mobile app for updates as they are available.— City of Denver (@CityofDenver) March 13, 2019
Due to the large increase in affected customers, Xcel said that its residential reporting phone line became overloaded. If you have a power outage, you're urged to report it through the mobile app or website.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.