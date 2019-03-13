snowdenver.jpg_large
Caption +

Photo of I-25 near the I-7- exit in Denver. Via Jeremy Jojola, 9News. 
Show MoreShow Less

KUSA - Hundreds of thousands of people are without power Wednesday as a blizzard slams into the state.

According to the City of Denver on Twitter, the Denver region is reporting over 200,000 outages affecting an unknown number of customers. The Xcel Energy outage map online seems to be down - as it hasn't been updated in over an hour.

Due to the large increase in affected customers, Xcel said that its residential reporting phone line became overloaded. If you have a power outage, you're urged to report it through the mobile app or website.

For more on this story visit 9News.com

Tags

Load comments