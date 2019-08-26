(CHEYENNE) Colorado Springs Utilities (copy)
8 a.m. UPDATE

The power has been restored in all areas.

Multiple power outages are affecting thousands of Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the east part of the city early Monday.

One outage in the area between Powers and Academy boulevards along Airport Road has left about 4,500 people without power.

Another outage at East Platte Avenue, from Palmer Park Boulevard to the north, Pikes Peak Avenue to the south and North Academy Boulevard to the west is affecting about 2,000 people.

The outages are causing some major intersections to be without working stoplights. Drivers are asked to treat these intersections as four-way stops.

Utility workers expect to have the power restored in all areas by 9:30 a.m.

Click here for the utility's power outage map.

