UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

Power has been restored to residents.

--

Two electrical outages are affecting 3,582 utilities customers in northeast Colorado Springs.

The outage is centered around Woodmen Road near Black Forest Road, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Multiple traffic lights are not functioning, backing up traffic. Treat any intersections as four-way stops.

Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.

