UPDATE 10:00 a.m.
Power has been restored to residents.
--
Two electrical outages are affecting 3,582 utilities customers in northeast Colorado Springs.
The outage is centered around Woodmen Road near Black Forest Road, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.
Multiple traffic lights are not functioning, backing up traffic. Treat any intersections as four-way stops.
Here are the 3 major interections being impacted by the power outage on the NE side of Colorado Springs. Remember to treat these areas as a 4 way stop. @CSUtilities estimates power restoration by 930 AM pic.twitter.com/nh4wmsu1qc— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) September 25, 2018
Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m.