A sprawling outage Sunday evening knocked out power to 10,700 people in west Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities said on its website.
The outage was reported at 4:55 p.m. Power was fully restored by about 6 p.m., according to Utilities.
The outage affected residents from U.S. Highway 24 from 8th Street west to Rainbow Falls, encompassing much of Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City and stretching north to Garden of the Gods and south to Bear Creek Regional Park.
CSU did not provide information on a possible cause.
View the outage map for the latest updates here.