Update 4:40 p.m.
Power has been restored to all customers, Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted.
"Thanks for your patience and a big thanks to our electric crews!"
-
Update 3 p.m.
Colorado Springs Utilities tweeted that power had been restored to all but 150 customers.
"We're working to get those customers back in service as quickly as possible," the tweet says.
-
Colorado Springs Utilities is working to restore power to 5,800 customers on the West Side and downtown.
The outage was reported just after noon and caused by debris blown into power lines.
Utilities expects power to be restored in one to two hours.
Police reminded drivers to treat intersections where traffic lights are not working like four-way stop signs.
Penrose Library at 12 N. Cascade Ave. closed at 12:30 p.m. due to the outage.