Colorado Springs Utilities restored power to more than 1,300 residents who lost electricity Wednesday morning, the agency said.

Neighborhoods between North Academy Boulevard, East Platte Avenue, Palmer Park Boulevard and North Circle Drive lost power shortly after 9:30 a.m. after a construction crew hit a power line in the area, the agency said.

After the outage was restored another larger outage was reported on the city's northeastern side after a dump truck split a power pole.