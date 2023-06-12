Thousands of people were without power Monday morning due to two electric outages.

Around 2:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Utilities reported an electric outage affecting over 2,000 of its customers near the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Palmer Park.

Around 5 a.m. just east of the first outage, another outage was reported near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Barnes Road, impacting another 2,000 customers. Police tell us this outage may have been caused by a crash in the area.

Power appeared to be restored in the area around 6 a.m.